India Weather Live Updates: Delhi air pollution shortens life by 10 years; floods ravage Assam

India Weather Live Updates: Air pollution shortens lives by almost ten years in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, according to data from a recent Air Quality Life Index report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. The report identified India as the world’s second most polluted country, with Bangladesh being the most polluted country in the world.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim and heavy rainfall over Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana on Tuesday.
Also, in Assam, incessant rainfall triggers flood-like situation in several parts of Guwahati, including Rukmini Gaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road areas. Visuals from this morning.
