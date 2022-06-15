scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India Weather Live Updates: Delhi air pollution shortens life by 10 years; floods ravage Assam

Weather News Live Updates, India Weather Updates, IMD Weather Forecast, Delhi Weather Today, Mumbai Weather News: Heatwave persists in Delhi; Temperature up in Mumbai after 2 days of no rain; Heavy rain likely in J&K, Uttarakhand, and other places.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 9:44:59 am
Incessant rainfall triggers flood-like situation in several parts of Guwahati. (Anil Jha/Twitter screen grab)

India Weather Live Updates: Air pollution shortens lives by almost ten years in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, according to data from a recent Air Quality Life Index report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. The report identified India as the world’s second most polluted country, with Bangladesh being the most polluted country in the world.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim and heavy rainfall over Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana on Tuesday.

Also, in Assam, incessant rainfall triggers flood-like situation in several parts of Guwahati, including Rukmini Gaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road areas. Visuals from this morning.

Live Blog

India weather updates: Heatwave persists in Delhi; Temperature up in Mumbai after 2 days of no rain; Severe floods in Assam; heavy rain likely in J&K, Uttarakhand, and other places. Follow this space for more live updates.  

09:44 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Assam: Incessant rainfall triggers flood-like situation in several parts of Guwahati

Incessant rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in several parts of Guwahati, including Rukmini Gaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road areas. Take a look.

Floods ravage Assam

 

IMD has forecast gradual fall maximum temperature and heatwaves in maximum temperatures by 2-30 C very likely over Northwest India during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. On Tuesday morning, the mercury dropped slightly in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day that is expected to bring some respite amid the sweltering heat.

On Tuesday, four people were killed in a massive landslide in Guwahati amid heavy rains that flooded the city, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 42.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.