India Weather Live Updates: Delhi air pollution shortens life by 10 years; floods ravage Assam

Floods ravage Assam

IMD has forecast gradual fall maximum temperature and heatwaves in maximum temperatures by 2-30 C very likely over Northwest India during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. On Tuesday morning, the mercury dropped slightly in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day that is expected to bring some respite amid the sweltering heat.

On Tuesday, four people were killed in a massive landslide in Guwahati amid heavy rains that flooded the city, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 42.