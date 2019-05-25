Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD says heat wave for central, north India; heavy rain in north east

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD says heat wave for central, north India; heavy rain in north easthttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/india-weather-forecast-today-rain-thunderstorm-temperature-heat-wave-live-updates-5747686/
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall.
Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in certain parts of north and central India while heavy rainfall is likely to hit north east India, the Indian Meteorological Department reported on Saturday. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in south India, the department added.
According to the weather body, isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Heat wave conditions, on the other hand, will be recorded in some parts over northeast Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and east Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, heat wave conditions were experienced in some part of Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Madhya Maharashtra.
In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Light to moderate rains occurred over the rest of the northeastern states. According to Sky Met Weather, light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy spells occurred over Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Scattered light to moderate rains occurred over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, West and Central Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, North Odisha, Jharkhand, while isolated over East Bihar. The minimums dropped by 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees celsius over Northwest India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
