Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD says heat wave for central, north India; heavy rain in north east

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in certain parts of north and central India while heavy rainfall is likely to hit north east India, the Indian Meteorological Department reported on Saturday. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in south India, the department added.

According to the weather body, isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Heat wave conditions, on the other hand, will be recorded in some parts over northeast Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and east Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, heat wave conditions were experienced in some part of Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Madhya Maharashtra.