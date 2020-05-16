Weather Today, May 16, 2020: Next 48 hrs favourable for Southwest Monsoon; sporadic rain over South India

New DelhJama Masjid is silhouetted against the setting sun amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Old Delhi, Friday, May 15, 2020. (PTI Photo) New DelhJama Masjid is silhouetted against the setting sun amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Old Delhi, Friday, May 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening. It is likely to move northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards north Bay of Bengal during 18-20th May.

During the next 48 hours, conditions are very likely to become favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The weather agency said that squally weather conditions are likely over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on May 16. Gale Winds at 75-80 kmph expected over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral and south Bay of Bengal on May 17, of the order of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 18 and of the order of 90-100 kmph over north bay on May 19. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Odisha-West Bengal coasts from 18th May onwards and those out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

Scattered to widespread rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is expected over south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days along with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Kerala during the next 5 days, over south interior Karnataka from May 15-17 and over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep on May 15 and 16.

Northeastern states are likely to experience scattered to widespread rain over the next 5 days. From May 18, onwards, scattered rain/thundershowers are likely over Odisha Gangetic West Bengal.

