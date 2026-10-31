Rain gives Delhi cleanest October air in 4 years as IMD forecasts heavy showers in South, East

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainy weather in southern, eastern and northeastern states till November 5, with rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely across several parts of the country. Some regions are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

In the north, Delhi is expected to see a relatively dry spell after two days of persistent rain which brought an unusual dip in temperatures and improved air quality. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for the capital on weekends and expects clear conditions on November 2 and 3.

Delhi saw an unusually cold October day on Friday, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 20.7 degrees Celsius, 10.3 degrees below normal. This was the lowest October maximum recorded at the weather station since 1951. The capital also received 61.4 mm of rainfall on Friday.

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The showers also brought down the pollution. As Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 60 on Friday, the capital recorded its cleanest October air on a single day in four years. The city’s monthly average AQI also dipped to 167, the lowest October average since 2015, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday, while November 2 and 3 are likely to see mainly clear skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to settle around 24 and 16 degrees Celsius. The forecast covers Delhi’s districts, including North, Northeast, Northwest, West, South, Southwest, Southeast, New Delhi, Central, East Delhi and Shahdara, as well as neighbouring Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad.

But, the improvement in air quality may not last. The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that Delhi’s AQI could deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and remain in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories over the the next few days.

Rain in north

In northwest India, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 31 and November 2.

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Haryana, Chandigarh could see isolated to scattered rainfall on November 2. East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive showers on October 31, while East Uttar Pradesh may experience rainfall till November 2.

Uttarakhand is also likely to witness isolated thunderstorms and lightning on October 31.

Meanwhile, parts of Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on October 31.

Southern weather

South is expected to witness widespread rainfall over the coming days, with isolated heavy spells likely in several states.

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Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall on Sunday and Monday with another spell expected on November 5. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast between November 1 and 3.

Coastal Karnataka is likely to see widespread rainfall between November 3 and 5, while parts of interior Karnataka could receive heavy showers between November 2 and 5.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3. Heavy rain is also forecast in Rayalaseema, Telangana and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during this period.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph in some areas.

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Rain alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh

Eastern and central India are also likely to receive rainfall over the next few days.

Odisha is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds between Saturday and Tuesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely on Monday.

Chhattisgarh is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on Saturday and again between November 2 and 3. Thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on Monday.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh could receive scattered showers between Saturday and Wednesday, while Vidarbha is likely to experience rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

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In Northeast

Rainfall is likely to continue across northeastern states for the next 6 days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to receive isolated to scattered showers during this period.

Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on weekends.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall on October 31, followed by scattered showers over the subsequent days.

Squally weather warning

The IMD has also issued warnings for squally weather over parts of the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

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On Sunday, winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman Sea and adjoining parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal. Stronger winds, reaching 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Similar conditions are likely over parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday and Tuesday and along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Squally weather is also expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 4.