Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasthan next week; very heavy showers in Goa, Gujarat today

Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: States along the Western coast, including Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive very heavy showers over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update. Heavy rain is predicted in some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, the IMD said. Scattered and fairly widespread rain is also expected in Karnataka today.
The meteorological department on Wednesday said the monsoon activity in Rajasthan will continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards, PTI reported. Rains lashed some areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Garhi of Banswara district, it said. According to a spokesperson of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the depression system formed over Odisha on Tuesday weakened into a low pressure area and is presently located over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. It is very likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours and move in a west direction. Another low pressure area lies over the Gulf of Saurashtra and the adjoining Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify further westwards in the next 48 hours, he said.
According to the IMD’s latest weather update, active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over the central parts of the country over the next two days.
The meteorological department on Wednesday said the monsoon activity in Rajasthan will continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards, PTI reported. Rains lashed some areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Garhi of Banswara district, it said. According to a spokesperson of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the depression system formed over Odisha on Tuesday weakened into a low pressure area and is presently located over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. It is very likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours and move in a west direction. Another low pressure area lies over the Gulf of Saurashtra and the adjoining Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify further westwards in the next 48 hours, he said.
States along the Western coast, including Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive very heavy showers over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update. Heavy rain is predicted in some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, the IMD said. Scattered and fairly widespread rain is also expected in Karnataka today.
According to the IMD’s latest weather update, active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over the central parts of the country over the next two days. Follow this space for the latest weather-related updates!