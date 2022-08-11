Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasthan next week; very heavy showers in Goa, Gujarat today

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam following monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, Odisha, Gujarat, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Relief is likely after August 12, it said. On Tuesday, IMD forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand Today. The monsoon has remained active over the country for the past week. According to the Met department, the monsoon trough will remain to the south of its normal position till the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. The depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh moved west-northwestwards during last 06 hours, and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hours IST of today, the 10th August, 2022, over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a low pressure area during next 24 hours.

In other news, In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 123.6 mm of rainfall, categorised as “very heavy”. Over 100 mm of rain was recorded in six hours from 2.30 am. Since August 1, Mumbai has recorded light to moderate rainfall every day. Since late Monday, the city has been recording intermittent intense spells of rain.