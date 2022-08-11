scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Live now

Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasthan next week; very heavy showers in Goa, Gujarat today

Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: The meteorological department on Wednesday said the monsoon activity in Rajasthan will continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 9:45:24 am
Monsoon India 2022 Live Updates, August 11: Women take shelter during heavy monsoon rains, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: States along the Western coast, including Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive very heavy showers over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update. Heavy rain is predicted in some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, the IMD said. Scattered and fairly widespread rain is also expected in Karnataka today.

The meteorological department on Wednesday said the monsoon activity in Rajasthan will continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards, PTI reported. Rains lashed some areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Garhi of Banswara district, it said. According to a spokesperson of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the depression system formed over Odisha on Tuesday weakened into a low pressure area and is presently located over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. It is very likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours and move in a west direction. Another low pressure area lies over the Gulf of Saurashtra and the adjoining Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify further westwards in the next 48 hours, he said.

According to the IMD’s latest weather update, active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over the central parts of the country over the next two days.

Live Blog

Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasthan next week; very heavy showers in Goa, Gujarat today

09:45 (IST)11 Aug 2022
Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasthan next week

The meteorological department on Wednesday said the monsoon activity in Rajasthan will continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards, PTI reported. Rains lashed some areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 120 mm was recorded in Garhi of Banswara district, it said. According to a spokesperson of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the depression system formed over Odisha on Tuesday weakened into a low pressure area and is presently located over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. It is very likely to weaken further in the next 12 hours and move in a west direction. Another low pressure area lies over the Gulf of Saurashtra and the adjoining Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify further westwards in the next 48 hours, he said.

09:45 (IST)11 Aug 2022
Very heavy showers in Goa, Gujarat today

States along the Western coast, including Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive very heavy showers over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update. Heavy rain is predicted in some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, the IMD said. Scattered and fairly widespread rain is also expected in Karnataka today.

09:44 (IST)11 Aug 2022
☔ Welcome to our monsoon live blog!

According to the IMD’s latest weather update, active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over the central parts of the country over the next two days. Follow this space for the latest weather-related updates! 

 

Delhi weather today: Rainfall on forecast, maximum temperature to settle at 32 degrees Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam following monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, Odisha, Gujarat, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Relief is likely after August 12, it said. On Tuesday, IMD forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand Today. The monsoon has remained active over the country for the past week. According to the Met department, the monsoon trough will remain to the south of its normal position till the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. The depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh moved west-northwestwards during last 06 hours, and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hours IST of today, the 10th August, 2022, over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a low pressure area during next 24 hours.

In other news, In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 123.6 mm of rainfall, categorised as “very heavy”. Over 100 mm of rain was recorded in six hours from 2.30 am. Since August 1, Mumbai has recorded light to moderate rainfall every day. Since late Monday, the city has been recording intermittent intense spells of rain.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 09:43:10 am