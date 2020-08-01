Weather Forecast Today update: Heavy rain in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala in coming week

Parts of Delhi-NCR received moderate rain on Friday. Parts of Delhi-NCR received moderate rain on Friday.

Weather forecast Today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall along India’s western coast over the next five days. Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive heavy downpour in the coming week due to the convergence of strong lower level winds over the coast, it added.

According to the weather bureau, particularly intense showers have been predicted over Konkan and Goa between August 4 and 5. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also likely across Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is very likely over the southeast Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives areas. The Maharashtra coast is expected to receive a bout of strong winds today, prompting the weather department to advise fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a shifting monsoon trough, the convergence of lower level winds from the Arabian Sea over the western Himalayan region and a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and its neighbourhood, widespread rain is also likely over most parts of north India.

Due to these meteorological developments, widespread showers with isolated heavy falls are predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 24 hours.

The rainfall intensity and distribution is also likely to increase over East India due to the formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on August 4. Isolated heavy to very heavy fall have been predicted across the eastern states on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, South Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 12 hours.

No significant change in temperature is likely to take place over most parts of the country in the next three-four days, the weather bureau said.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 40.5°C was recorded in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, while the lowest minimum temperature of 19.0° C was reported in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

