IMD Forecast: Delhi to stay partly cloudy, heavy rain and flash flood threat loom over Northeast

After ravaging Western India’s Maharashtra and Gujarat, the monsoon floods have caused widespread damage in the Northeast. Among the northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram — ar the worst hit by incessant rain and floods.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of Northeast India, Bihar and West Bengal over the next few days, with the risk of flood continuing in Northeastern states.
A brief spell of rain brought the temperature down in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for the next five days. Tuesday’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum is likely to hover between 26°C and 28°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 37°C-39°C on Wednesday and Thursday, with the mercury staying above normal at many places.
Northeast rain update
The IMD, in its latest bulletin, said heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast, Bihar and West Bengal over the next 3 to 4 days.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 19. Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Assam and Meghalaya on July 16, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 14 and 17.
Floods hit life in Assam
The continuing downpour has worsened the flood situation in Lakhimpur district of Assam, where floodwaters inundated the Ghunasuti area, damaging several houses. In Guwahati, where heavy rain on Monday caused waterlogging on several roads, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday.
The weather department has warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.
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It cautioned that heavy rainfall may lead to surface runoff and flooding in low-lying areas, especially in districts where the ground is already soaked.
Mumbai rain today
Mumbai is likely to get partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with one or two spells of light rain at isolated places over the next 48 hours, according to IMD.
The IMD has also forecast light rainfall at isolated places in Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, while Marathwada is likely to remain partly cloudy through the day.
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