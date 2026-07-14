IMD Forecast: Delhi to stay partly cloudy, heavy rain and flash flood threat loom over Northeast

Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

After ravaging Western India’s Maharashtra and Gujarat, the monsoon floods have caused widespread damage in the Northeast. Among the northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram — ar the worst hit by incessant rain and floods.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of Northeast India, Bihar and West Bengal over the next few days, with the risk of flood continuing in Northeastern states.

A brief spell of rain brought the temperature down in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for the next five days. Tuesday’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum is likely to hover between 26°C and 28°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 37°C-39°C on Wednesday and Thursday, with the mercury staying above normal at many places.