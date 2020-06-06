New low pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to central, south India: IMD

While a low pressure is a cyclonic circulation, it is not necessary that it will intensify into a cyclone. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) While a low pressure is a cyclonic circulation, it is not necessary that it will intensify into a cyclone. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted good rainfall activity in central and south India from next week due to the formation of a new cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to aid in the progress of the monsoon.

This low pressure area is expected to move towards Odisha next week, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. This will help advance the monsoon and bring good rainfall during the next week, he added.

While a low pressure is a cyclonic circulation, it is not necessary that it will intensify into a cyclone.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on June 1 as per its onset date. While the weather body had earlier predicted it would be delayed by four days, the formation of Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea helped advance it.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and east central Bay of Bengal, entire southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west central Bay of Bengal during next 2 days, the IMD said.

Since June 1, the entire country has received 9 per cent more rainfall than the normal. The north Indian plains will also witness rainfall due to a western disturbance, the IMD said.

East Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are also likely to witness rainfall, it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd