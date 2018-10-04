IMD warns of heavy downpour in South India, red alert issued in Kerala

Periyar river in Aluva turns dry. Though Kerala got 33% excess rain in three monsoon months, there is a deficiency of 86% in first week of September. (Photo: Prashanth Chandran) Periyar river in Aluva turns dry. Though Kerala got 33% excess rain in three monsoon months, there is a deficiency of 86% in first week of September. (Photo: Prashanth Chandran)

The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday issued a warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as well as Kerala. A red alert was announced across three districts of Kerala – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. The state was recently ravaged by floods. Few other places like South interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands are also expected to experience heavy showers for four days, starting from October 4 till October 8.

After it began pouring on Wednesday evening, educational institutions in many parts of Puducherry remained closed on Thursday. Many areas of Puducherry were waterlogged due to the incessant showers, causing traffic jams. A PTI report said that an emergency meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department was chaired by the district Collector to review the situation.

As seas are expected to remain rough for at least the next three days, fishermen across the South Kerala coast, Lakshwadeep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea have been advised against venturing into the sea.

The Northeast monsoon winds account for a lot of the rainfall received by the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD says that this is the main rainy season for Tamil Nadu, accounting for about 48 per cent of the annual rainfall.

