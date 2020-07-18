Weather Forecast Today Update: Intense rain in north in 48 hours, heavy showers in northeast from tomorrow: IMD

According to the weather bureau, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next five days. According to the weather bureau, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next five days.

Weather forecast Today: Due to favourable weather conditions, the northern part of the country is likely to receive widespread and intense rain over the next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Saturday. Extremely heavy showers are also expected over isolated parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya between July 19-22, the weather body said.

The monsoon trough is south of its normal position and is likely to gradually shift northwards towards the foothills of the Himalayas from today onwards. Further, the convergence of moist southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over Northeast and adjoining East India, as well as from the Arabian Sea over northwest India, will commence from tomorrow, the department said in its daily bulletin.

As a result of these meteorological developments, isolated pockets of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days, it added.

Meanwhile, heavy showers are also likely to occur along the west and east coast of the country. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa are all likely to receive ample rain over the next 24 hours, as per the IMD’s latest predictions.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD warned that thunderstorms accompanied with rain will occur over Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Karnal, and Saharanpur during the next two hours.

In Assam, over 70 people have lost their lives and more than 35 lakh have been affected by severe flooding across 26 districts of the state. The deluge has left nearly 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park submerged, as per reports.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely along and off the south Gujarat coast. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in these areas.

No significant changes in temperature are likely over most parts of the country in the next 3-4 days.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.8° C was recorded at Phalodi in West Rajasthan, while the lowest minimum temperature was reported at Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa and Khargone.

