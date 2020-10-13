IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of South India; Red alert for coastal Karnataka

A few roads in the city reported water logging following the brief showers. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Konkan and parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Isolated places in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also experience similar conditions. The Met Department issued a red alert for Karnataka’s coastal area as it is likely to receive heavy rain for the next three days.

Owing to the deep depression over Bay of Bengal, gusty winds of 55-65 kmph travelled through parts of Andhra Pradesh leading to the formation of cyclonic circulation, which triggered rains in the state and its neighbouring areas of Telangana and Karnataka .

Andhra Pradesh saw heavy rainfall in most parts yesterday, prompting the State Disaster Management Commissioner to issue a warning, especially for people residing in low lying areas, to take the “necessary precautions.”

The deep depression caused extremely heavy rainfall in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts and threw normal life out of gear with Parawada receiving the highest rainfall(18.1cm).

Meanwhile, in northern parts of the country, Delhi-NCR recorded its worst air quality since February with a 24 hour average AQI of 261. The capital previously recorded 216 on Sunday and 221 on Saturday.

As winter months approach, Delhi’s pollution level deteriorates due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and other pollutants within the city.

