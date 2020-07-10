IMD predicts heavy rain in several states

Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the monsoon season. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the monsoon season.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and northwest region.

The IMD said fairly widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely over Northeast and adjoining East India due to the positioning of the monsoon trough over the foothills of the Himalayas.

Subdued rain activity has been predicted for Central India and remaining parts of North India, while peninsular India might receive isolated to scattered rain.

The IMD also said that moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and southern and eastern states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

The weather agency said maximum temperatures are highly likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours. However, no significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of the country over the next 3-4 days.

