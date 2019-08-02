IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall in Gujarat till August 4

After hours of downpour on Wednesday, rain abated in Vadodara on Thursday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha for Friday. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till August 4.

Till the first half of Thursday, the state received 46.15 per cent of the total annual rainfall, although 18 of its 33 districts remained rainfall deficient with five districts with least rainfall being Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Mahisagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka.

Halol in Panchmahal district continued to receive heavy rain on the second consecutive day on Thursday and recorded 5.7 inch rainfall till 8pm, in addition to nearly 6 inch rainfall it recorded on Wednesday. A total of 159 talukas out of 251 received rainfall Thursday. Two other talukas from Panchmahal, Kalol and Shehera, recorded highest rainfall of 4.6 and 3.5 inch, respectively.

Dholka in Ahmedabad district received 3.5 inch rainfall, Umreth in Ananad 3.4, Matar in Kheda 3, Desar in Vadodara 2.9, Bavla in Ahmedabad 2.7 inch, while Ghoghamba in Panchmahal, Savli in Vadodara, Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal, Amirgadh in Banaskantha, Kheda in Nadiad, Daskroi in Ahmedabad received 2.5 inch each; Anand in Anand and Waghai in Dang received 2.2 inch each, and Satlasana in Mehsana 2 inch rainfall.

Other than Panchmahal the other districts that received heavy rainfall included Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Dang, Dahod, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha.

Vadodara city experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while it continued to rain in a few talukas Thursday, including Desar, Savli and Vadodara taluka. Most places in Saurashtra and Kutch districts also received rain triggered by a low pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

The IMD warning for Friday said, “Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Panchmahal, Patan, Mehsana, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara,Valsad, Navsari, Narmada, Bharuch and Dahod. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chhota Udepur, Surat, Dangs and Tapi. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra, including Bhavnagar, Botad, Rajkot, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Kutch.”