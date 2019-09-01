IMD: Ganesh festival to begin on wet note, moderate to heavy rain from today

This year, Ganesh festival will start on a wet note in Maharashtra, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall from September 1.

In its final leg, the southwest monsoon is all set to get active once again, bringing moderate to heavy showers over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert.

“These coastal districts will receive heavy spells till September 3. Similarly, the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli Kolhapur and Jalgaon, including the ghat areas, will experience moderate to heavy spells during this period,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

As the above systems move westward, Vidarbha and neighbouring east Marathwada regions will also record some rainfall. “There are even chances of very heavy spells over Bhandara, Gondiya and Chandrapur districts, particularly on September 2 and September 3,” added Kashyapi.

Even as the state-wide rainfall scenario remains fairly good this season, with the cumulative rainfall for the state this season being 19 per cent above normal, Marathwada remains a concern. The sub-division is unlikely to receive even normal rainfall this season, said IMD officials.