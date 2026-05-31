90% of average: IMD forecasts below-normal rains across India this season

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted scattered to heavy rainfall in parts of the country, amid conditions proving to be favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over southern peninsular India, in the coming week.

However, this year, pan-India rainfall during the monsoon season is forecast to be below-normal and quantitatively remain 90 per cent of the Long Period Average of 870mm (1971-2020).

VIDEO | Rain lashes in parts of Uttarakhand. Visuals from Almora. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WIrfh1NdRI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

The Met office, in its forecast, stated, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during next 4-5 days.”

Pre-monsoon rains lashed several parts of India, including Mumbai, where waterlogging slowed down traffic movement early Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

Parts of Navi Mumbai, the island city, its western and eastern suburbs, also experienced moderate to heavy rainfall early this morning, bringing respite from heat across the state.

Rainfall predicted in parts of India

Light to moderate rainfall is likely accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, are likely over north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Konkan, Goa, central parts of Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat for the next 3-4 days, the IMD stated in its forecast.

South interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe may also witness isolated heavy rainfall today.

Similar weather conditions will prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, today and tomorrow (June 1).

Story continues below this ad

Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, East and West MP, and Chhattisgarh may also witness thundersquall on May 31, the forecast stated. Duststorm is also very likely over parts of East and West Rajasthan today.

VIDEO | Navi Mumbai: Rain lashes parts of the city, bringing relief from the scorching heat. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KuUQqrnWTD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

The Gujarat region may also experience isolated heavy rainfall, accompanied by hailstorms until June 2. Hailstorms might also be witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha today, according to the IMD forecast.

North East weather today

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of North East India this week.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience isolated heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, the forecast stated.

Weather in Delhi today

The weather agency has forecast light rainfall along with thunderstorms in Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperatures touching 23.3 degrees Celsius — 3.6 notches below the season’s average, according to PTI.

Story continues below this ad

The air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, as of 12 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 90, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Weather in West India

Showers in Mumbai led to traffic snarls as roads remained waterlogged in many areas across the city.

The suburbs of Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Kurla, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Versova have received significant rainfall in the past 1-2 hours.

According to PTI, the Vashi-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway witnessed a major traffic snarl, with several two-wheeler riders taking shelter under flyovers, skywalks, and shop awnings.

Story continues below this ad

While overall suburban railway services remained unaffected, some trains experienced delays, according to officials quoted by PTI.