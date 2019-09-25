Hyderabad weather news: Overnight thundershower, IMD predicts more rain today

Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad Tuesday evening leading to waterlogging and traffic woes in the city.

Advertising

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana till September 26. The maximum temperature today in Hyderabad is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius.

“Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupallapally, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Bhadadri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Mulugu,” IMD’s warning reads. Meteorologists claim that the downpour is the result of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast.

Follow LIVE updates on today’s weather

Apart from Hyderabad, torrential rainfall was reported from other parts of Telangana on Tuesday night. Kannepalli in Mancherial district received the highest rainfall at 132 mm, news agency PTI reported. Nampalle in Rajanna-Sricilla district got 95.5 mm, followed by 94. 8 mm of rainfall at Chimanpalle in Nizamabad district, the agency added.

While the state was facing a rainfall deficit until last month, heavy showers over the past few days have helped in bridging the gap. According to a report in Skymet Weather, an independent weather forecasting agency, the month of September has turned out to be good in terms of rain for Hyderabad. The city has so far received 109.8 mm of rain against the normal of 133 mm.