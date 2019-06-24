Delhi wakes up to humid morning

It was a humid Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds for Monday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday the maximum temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius and recorded a low of 28.6 degrees Celsius, with no traces of rainfall.