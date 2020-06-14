Heavy showers likely in Goa, Konkan region in next 24 hours

Widespread rainfall along with heavy showers at isolated places are likely in Goa and Konkan region during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

And after arriving in most parts of Maharashtra including capital city Mumbai, which received rainfall yesterday, monsoon is expected to cover the rest of the state.

In rest of the country, the Southwest Monsoon is set to further advance into some more parts of Chhattisgarh,Jharkhand. Bihar and some parts of southern Gujarat and southern Madhya Pradesh, IMD’s daily bulletin read.

Thunderstorms and rain would occur in districts of Chandausi and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. At isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind reaching the speed of 30 to 40 kmph is very likely.

Heavy showers will lash Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada and Kerala and Mahe.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, there is a possibility of light rain with winds of up to 40 kmph. Due to this the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 39 and 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The national capital region is likely to witness a heat wave till June 15, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department.

On the other hand, West Rajasthan will oversee heatwave conditions in some places today. These conditions are likely to persist till the next 4 to 5 days.

No significant change in the maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during the next 3 days.

