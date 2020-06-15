Heavy showers likely over northeast, parts of Gujarat

This season, monsoon has been making regular advancements across the country. (File) This season, monsoon has been making regular advancements across the country. (File)

Weather forecast today: The Southwest monsoon advanced over the entire state of Maharashtra, parts of south Gujarat and some more parts of central and eastern India yesterday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

During the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon will further move into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and eastern UP.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over northeast and adjoining east India during next 3-4 days. Heavy showers are also likely in some southern parts of Gujarat in the next five days.

Today, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places over Konkan and Goa and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya.

This season’s cumulative rainfall for the country as a whole was above the Long Period Average(LPA) by 31%. It is 19%, 94% & 20% above LPA over northwest, central and south peninsular India respectively, the Ministry of Earth Sciences noted.

On Saturday, heavy showers led to water-logging at the Nashik Road police station in Maharashtra. The Beed district, which faced acute water shortage in the last few years, received good showers in the past one week, PTI reported.

Isolated heat wave conditions will persist over west Rajasthan in the next 24 hours and the entire state during the subsequent two days. The eastern part of the state, however, received heavy to moderate rainfall yesterday.

Overall there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 3 days.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance as a trough persists from northwest Rajasthan to coastal Odisha and across North Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. This trough extends upto 2.1km above the sea level.

