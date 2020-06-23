Heavy showers to continue in northeast, Delhi records 98% humidity

The national capital received 43.8 mm rainfall in the last 24-hours.(Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The national capital received 43.8 mm rainfall in the last 24-hours.(Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

As the onset of monsoon is around the corner in North India, in the next 24 hours, southwest monsoon will further advance into more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department notified Tuesday.

Heavy showers will continue over northeast and adjoining east India in the next three to four days. West Bengal and Sikkim will receive extremely heavy rainfall on 25 June and Assam and Meghalaya on June 25 and 26.

In addition, the southern peninsula is also likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall during the next 3 to 4 days.

With monsoon set to arrive in Delhi tomorrow , heavy showers for brief periods of time left many areas in the city waterlogged yesterday. The national capital received 43.8 mm rainfall in the last 24-hours.

Delhi recorded 98 percent humidity due to the rains yesterday.

“On and off pre-monsoon rains are going to continue in the national capital on Monday and Tuesday. The monsoon will reach the city by Wednesday after covering western Uttar Pradesh” , Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said

Several areas of eastern Rajasthan received rainfall yesterday and the weather office in Jaipur has predicted more showers in parts of the state today. Heavy rains may occur in Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Jhalawar districts of eastern Rajasthan, it said.

According to the weather forecast for Punjab, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely at a few places today and at most places on Wednesday and Thursday.

