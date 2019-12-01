Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges in some districts to be shut tomorrow as more showers expected

Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan said that the presence of upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains. Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan said that the presence of upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains.

Owing to heavy rains in the state, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster management authority has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram tomorrow. Meanwhile, schools in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai have also been advised to remain shut.

Madras University and Anna University have also postponed the examinations which were scheduled for tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the area.

Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry Sunday received heavy showers as the North-East monsoon picked up pace last evening, claiming two lives in the state. The Met department has predicted more showers over the next two days in south India.

Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan told PTI that the presence of upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains. “In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Sathankulam in Tuticorin district recorded maximum of 19 cm of rainfall followed by Cuddalore 17 cm, Tirunelveli 15 cm, Kancheepuram 13 cm, ” he said, adding that light to heavy rainfall is expected for the 24-48 hours.

“Places like Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai districts may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours,” Puviarasan added.

A Thanjavur resident lost his life due to the heavy showers, meanwhile, another 49-year-old man died at Ambattur on Saturday night after he accidentally fell into a stormwater drain.

The state has received a significant amount of rainfall since the onset of monsoon on October 16. The official claimed that the state had recorded nearly 39 per cent rainfall in October, which was three per cent higher than the usual, compared to earlier years.

Meanwhile, in the state capital and neighbouring areas, Puviarasan said light to moderate rainfall may occur over the next two days.

“The city received 51 cm this season which is 9 per cent less compared to the normal 60 cm received during monsoon season,” he said, advising fishermen against going into the sea.

Regarding the maximum rainfall recorded in the state, the official said that Nagapattinam district had received 81 cm rainfall as against the normal 67 mm during monsoon.

As several low-lying areas in the city were inundated, Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan took stock of the situation in the city and alerted all departments to work in a coordinated manner, PTI reported. “Five teams from the State Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby and teams from the National Disaster Relief Force, if required, may also join in,” he said.

Urging the district administration to take appropriate measures following heavy rains, DMK Chief M K Stalin wrote on Twitter: “Several low-lying areas were inundated, and power supply was cut. The district administration should take immediate steps.”

The North-East monsoon accounts for about 48 per cent of the annual rainfall in the state.

-with PTI inputs

