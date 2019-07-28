Toggle Menu
Heavy rains continue in Rajasthan; flood-like situation in Kotahttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/heavy-rains-continue-in-rajasthan-flood-like-situation-in-kota-5858586/

Heavy rains continue in Rajasthan; flood-like situation in Kota

SDRF teams were pressed into service in Kota and surrounding areas and over 100 people were shifted to safe zones on Sunday morning, officials said.

Rajasthan, Rajasthan weather, Rajasthan floods, Kota, Kota rains, Kota weather, Kota news, Kota rainfall, Rajasthan rainfall, Weather news, Weather updates, Rajasthan weather, indian express
Jaipur: Commuters wade across street following monsoon rainfall at Choti Choupar in Jaipur, Friday , July 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Kota and other nearby areas in Rajasthan faced flood-like situation on Sunday due to continuous rain since Saturday night.

SDRF teams were pressed into service in Kota and surrounding areas and over 100 people were shifted to safe zones on Sunday morning, officials said.

Kota recorded maximum rain at 151.8 mm till morning since Saturday. Sawaimadhopur recorded 68 mm rain in the same period.

Many other areas received heavy rain, though below the 60-mm mark, according to the Met department here.

Advertising

Kota District Collector Muktanand Agrawal said SDRF teams were pressed into service after several areas were inundated.

People whose homes were flooded in the ground floor have been relocated. An SDRF personnel said over 100 people have been shifted so far.

Read | Thirteen dead in Rajasthan as heavy rain lashes state

“There are colonies where the ground floor is inundated and people are stuck on the roofs or at the first floor. Rescue work is going on,” he said.

Heavy rain affected normal life in other areas of the state.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Kota and Rajsamand on Sunday, whereas isolated areas in other districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weather Forecast Today Highlights: Intensity of rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya to reduce significantly, predicts IMD
2 Mumbai Rains highlights: IMD predicts ‘intense rainfall activity’ for city, bus service affected
3 Weather Forecast Today HIGHLIGHTS: Moderate to heavy rains likely in Delhi-NCR