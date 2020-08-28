Heavy rainfall lashes parts of national capital; spells predicted in central, north India

"A well-marked low pressure area is advancing over eastern MP. It is likely to cause good rainfall in next two-three days in the state," Uday Sarwate, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office said.

Weather Updates today: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Friday causing waterlogging in several areas. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The humidity was 77 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday warned of very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Parts of northeast including Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall in isolated places too.

28.08.2020: 1320 IST: Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi University, Civil Line, Hauzkhas, R.K. Puram, Safdarjung Airport, Patel Nagar, Rajauri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Vasant Vihar, Khekra and light to moderate — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 28, 2020

In Madhya Pradesh, a red alert has been issued in some districts of the eastern part of the state, where monsoon activities have revived in the last 24 hours. In another 12 districts, IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightening.

All India weather forecast and warning for next 5 days based on 0830 hrs IST of 28.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/BEwyVdJrYL — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 28, 2020

A low pressure area over Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rains in Odisha and resulted in a flood situation with several rivers including Baitarani, Brahmani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga flowing above the danger mark. The state has been recording an average rainfall of 55.8 mm since Wednesday.

Low lying areas of West Bengal’s capital city were inundated as the state has been witnessing continuous downpour since Wednesday evening.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd