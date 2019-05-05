Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala tomorrow, yellow alert in Idukki district

The MET department has warned heavy rainfall in Kerala on Monday and Tuesday and signaled a yellow alert for Idukki district. The weather department attributed the cause of heavy rainfall to the formation of an upper air trough which is likely to strengthen over the next few days.

The weather department sent out a warning to the fishermen to alert them from undertaking any activities along the coast for the next two days. The department also predicted that Tamil Nadu is likely to witness strong winds at 35-40 kmph in the south and southwest direction along the Puducherry coast. Cyclone Fani which made landfall on Friday caused severe destruction in the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Read in Malayalam

The Met department also issued a set of instructions for people in Idduki district:

1. People have been alerted against traveling to hilly areas, especially in Malappuram region in the night between 7 pm and 7 am due to harsh weather conditions. There is a possibility of mountain patch and fires on mountain slopes in hilly terrain. A warning has been issued to tourists who are planning to visit hill stations or beaches in the next two days.

2. People have been advised to pay attention to the social media handles of the state chief minister and State disaster management authority for any weather notice and have been asked to refrain from sharing false information on social media.

3. A warning has been provided to people from crossing rivers or taking selfies on bridges, river banks, etc as water levels might increase. Adults have been asked to ensure that children from entering water bodies.

4. Due to strong winds in Idduki, people have been advised against parking their vehicles under trees or electric posts. In view of the heavy rainfall and flood situation in the state last year, the weather department also advised people to keep their important documents in safer elevated places in their homes and not undertake journeys out of home, unless it is an emergency situation.

5. The weather department has also advised people in the district to keep the local Panchayat offic’s number apart from District Employee Operations Centre Numbers (1077) in hand and to provide special care and assitance to the elderly, physically challenged and children.

The rains are expected to drop and settle the temperature below normal in Kerala and Tamil Nadu which has been reeling under the heat over the past few weeks.