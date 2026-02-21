Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu till tomorrow; check full IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that heavy rain is likely in parts of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on February 21 and 22. Some places across Tamil Nadu may see light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30–40 kmph. Rain is expected in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal as well.
Heavy rain may occur in isolated spots of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts.
A weather trough over the equatorial Indian Ocean and nearby southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to bring this wet spell to parts of Tamil Nadu. As per the IMD, a low-pressure area may form over the equatorial Indian Ocean and nearby southeast Bay of Bengal on February 21.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph may occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on February 21 and 22; with thunderstorms in Uttarakhand on February 22; in Vidarbha on February 23; and in Chhattisgarh and Odisha on February 23 and 24. Kerala and Mahe may also get similar rain on February 23.
Heavy rain is likely to occur on Saturday at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts and over Dindigul, Madurai and Theni districts on Sunday, the latest IMD bulletin said. The following days will see light rain over several districts in Tamil Nadu.
Warning for fishermen
Fishermen should avoid venturing out to the the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, along and off the Kerala coast, and off the Lakshadweep coast on February 21. They should also avoid parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the east coast of Sri Lanka, along and off the Kerala coast, and the Lakshadweep area on February 22.
