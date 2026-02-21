Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu till tomorrow; check full IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that heavy rain is likely in parts of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on February 21 and 22. Some places across Tamil Nadu may see light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30–40 kmph. Rain is expected in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal as well.

Heavy rain may occur in isolated spots of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts.

A weather trough over the equatorial Indian Ocean and nearby southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to bring this wet spell to parts of Tamil Nadu. As per the IMD, a low-pressure area may form over the equatorial Indian Ocean and nearby southeast Bay of Bengal on February 21.