Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu till tomorrow; check full IMD forecast

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places across Tamil Nadu, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readTamil NaduFeb 21, 2026 11:53 AM IST
tamil nadu weather IMD rainHeavy rain may occur in isolated spots of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts. (File/Representative Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that heavy rain is likely in parts of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on February 21 and 22. Some places across Tamil Nadu may see light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30–40 kmph. Rain is expected in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal as well.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Heavy rain may occur in isolated spots of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts.

A weather trough over the equatorial Indian Ocean and nearby southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to bring this wet spell to parts of Tamil Nadu. As per the IMD, a low-pressure area may form over the equatorial Indian Ocean and nearby southeast Bay of Bengal on February 21.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph may occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on February 21 and 22; with thunderstorms in Uttarakhand on February 22; in Vidarbha on February 23; and in Chhattisgarh and Odisha on February 23 and 24. Kerala and Mahe may also get similar rain on February 23.

Heavy rain is likely to occur on Saturday at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts and over Dindigul, Madurai and Theni districts on Sunday, the latest IMD bulletin said. The following days will see light rain over several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Warning for fishermen 

Fishermen should avoid venturing out to the the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, along and off the Kerala coast, and off the Lakshadweep coast on February 21. They should also avoid parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the east coast of Sri Lanka, along and off the Kerala coast, and the Lakshadweep area on February 22.

This section page brings you real-time weather updates and accurate forecasts for cities across India. Get updates on today’s temperature, live weather conditions, rainfall updates, humidity levels, and short- and long-term forecasts on this page. With the Check Weather in Your City feature, users can quickly find today’s weather conditions for their location, including current temperature, humidity, and prevailing conditions. The Weather in Major Indian Cities section offers a quick snapshot of weather conditions in key cities, allowing readers to compare temperatures and conditions across India’s largest urban centres at a glance. For wider coverage, the City-wise Weather Across India section provides an extensive, searchable list of cities, ensuring weather details are accessible not only for major hubs but also for regional towns and smaller locations. To highlight temperature extremes, the page also features regularly updated lists of the Top 5 Hottest Cities and Top 5 Coldest Cities in India , giving readers instant insight into heatwave and cold-wave conditions across different parts of the country. In addition to live data, the page curates the latest weather-related news from across India, including reports on heatwaves, monsoon progress, extreme rainfall, cyclones, cold spells, and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These stories add critical context to daily weather updates by explaining how broader weather systems are affecting regions and communities. By combining real-time city weather, nationwide temperature trends, and trusted news coverage, The Indian Express’s weather hub helps readers stay informed, prepared, and ahead of changing weather conditions across India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Resident Welfare Associations, Urban Challenge Fund, Resident Welfare Associations urban projects, rwa with local bodies urban projects, urban projects, rwa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian express news, current affairs
Rs 1 lakh crore fund allows RWAs to propose, run urban projects with local bodies
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing' herself to gain confidence
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Brown vs White eggs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement