Weather forecast today LIVE updates: IMD warns of heavy rain in Gujarat till August 4

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: After two days of relentless rain in Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha for Friday. The weather agency has issued heavy rainfall warning for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till August 4.

Till the first half of Thursday, Gujarat received 46.15 per cent of the total annual rainfall, although 18 of its 33 districts remained rainfall deficient. Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Mahisagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts have received the least rainfall. Vadodara Municipal Corporation declared all schools, colleges and government offices closed on Friday as well. Dozens of trains and buses to and from Vadodara in Gujarat have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, rainfall during August and September and the countrywide monsoon is likely to be normal, according to the latest forecast issued by the IMD for the second half of monsoon. August rainfall is expected to be 100 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) this year. This will be a continuing trend to the July rainfall, when the country received over 104 per cent of the LPA, bringing down the June deficiency of 33 per cent to 9 per cent below normal.