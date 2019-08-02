Weather forecast today LIVE updates: IMD warns of heavy rain in Gujarat till August 4

Toggle Menu
Gujarat rains: The weather agency has issued heavy rainfall warning for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till August 4.

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: After two days of relentless rain in Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha for Friday. The weather agency has issued heavy rainfall warning for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till August 4.

Till the first half of Thursday, Gujarat received 46.15 per cent of the total annual rainfall, although 18 of its 33 districts remained rainfall deficient. Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Mahisagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts have received the least rainfall. Vadodara Municipal Corporation declared all schools, colleges and government offices closed on Friday as well. Dozens of trains and buses to and from Vadodara in Gujarat have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, rainfall during August and September and the countrywide monsoon is likely to be normal, according to the latest forecast issued by the IMD for the second half of monsoon. August rainfall is expected to be 100 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) this year. This will be a continuing trend to the July rainfall, when the country received over 104 per cent of the LPA, bringing down the June deficiency of 33 per cent to 9 per cent below normal.

IMD warns of heavy rain in Gujarat till August 4

After two days of relentless rain in Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha for Friday. The weather agency has issued heavy rainfall warning for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till August 4. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

Gujarat rainfall today: Waterlogged railway tracks at Vadodara railway station. (Express photo)

Gujarat rains today: Vadodara city experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while it continued to rain in a few talukas Thursday, including Desar, Savli and Vadodara taluka. Most places in Saurashtra and Kutch districts also received rain triggered by a low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

The IMD warning for Gujarat Friday said, “Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Panchmahal, Patan, Mehsana, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara,Valsad, Navsari, Narmada, Bharuch and Dahod. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chhota Udepur, Surat, Dangs and Tapi. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra, including Bhavnagar, Botad, Rajkot, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Kutch.”

