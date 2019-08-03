Gujarat Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains lash Surat; flights diverted to Ahmedabad

The death toll in the city increased to seven Friday, a day after incessant rains wreaked havoc, leading to the cancellation of flight operations, inundation of railway tracks and cutting off entry points from the highway due to waterlogging.

Vadodara, meanwhile, has experienced 19 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The water level in the swollen Vishwamitri river, which flows through the central Gujarat city, has started receding at a very slow rate.

Parts of south Gujarat are experiencing heavy rains and inundation Saturday. In Surat, school and colleges have been closed due to waterlogging, and several Air India and SpiceJet flights have been diverted to Ahmedabad. The Tapi River breached its capacity this morning.

Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes. (Express photo)

In rain-ravaged Vadodara, the water level of the swollen Vishwamitri river, which flows through the central Gujarat city, limped back to normal and started receding at a very slow rate. At 10pm on Friday, the water level in the river stood at 30 feet, with several residential colonies still submerged.

"As the water level of the Vishwamitri river started receding from Friday morning, the situation is slowly getting back to normal. However, several areas are still waterlogged. We are taking all efforts to improve the situation," said Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal. Vadodara witnessed nearly 500 mm of rain in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Two more cases of drowning were reported in the city on Friday, taking the toll to seven even as several areas remained waterlogged. The citizens vented out their anger on social media and on officials over the authorities failing to warn them of the floods in advance.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met flood-affected people in Vadodara and reviewed the situation, while Deputy CM Nitin Patel visited Sir Sayajirao General hospital that was flooded during the rain. Rupani also announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those killed in the floods and compensation for those who lost their belongings.