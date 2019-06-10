Gujarat: Heavy rainfall forecast in state due to cyclonic storm

The depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cause an adverse impact in terms of wind and rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch mainly on June 13 and 14.

As per the 4 pm India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, “The depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area moved North-North westwards with a speed of about 15 kmph in last six hours (as per evening IMD bulletin), intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 10th June, 2019 near latitude 12.5°N and 70.9°E over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, about 250 km northwest of Amini Divi (Lakshadweep), 760 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 930 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).”

Confirming the alert for Gujarat, IMD, state meteorological director Jayanta Sarkar said, “The deep depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is moving North-Northwestwards into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and into a severe cyclonic storm subsequent by Wednesday”.

“It is likely to move North-Northwestwards during the next three days (by Thursday) and is very likely to cause an adverse impact in terms of wind and rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch mainly on June 13 and 14,” he added.

A heavy rainfall warning has also been issued in parts of Gujarat in the next few days.

“Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Jamnagar, Dwarka and in Diu,” the Met department said.

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by winds up to 40-50 kmph are also very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, the weather agency forecast for June 13.

Heavy rain warning has also been issued in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Porbandar, Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch on June 14.

Following the alert by IMD, the Gujarat government also issued a fisherman and port warning.

“The fishermen are advised not to venture into Northeast Arabian sea and along and off Gujarat coast on June 12, 13 and 14. While those, who are out in deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast,” said Sarkar said.

“A meeting with the state government authorities just got over, all possible safety and preventive measures were discussed including the deployment of NDRF, SDRF and the Army,” IMD regional director Jayanta Sarkar revealed.

The state is reeling under soaring mercury levels for last several weeks where the highest maximum temperature is hovering around 43-44 degree Celsius at several locations.