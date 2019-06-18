‘Weakened’ cyclone Vayu crosses Kutch coast, brings rainfall in north Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu, which was earlier expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm on June 13 in Saurashtra, has weakened considerably and crossed Gujarat’s Kutch district on Tuesday morning, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in the region.

Advertising

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said rains would continue till Wednesday in Kutch, Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions.

“Cyclone Vayu converted into a low pressure area when it crossed over Kutch in the morning. This will cause rainfall in the region,” Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at IMD’s Ahmedabad centre, told news agency PTI.

Even though IMD lowered the alert level for ports, it warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea till Wednesday morning. The weather agency further said the low-pressure system would cause strong winds over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, with speeds touching 50 kmph.

Advertising

Several parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat regions received rainfall in the last 24 hours, Gujarat’s emergency response centre said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, Talala and Veraval talukas in Gir-Somnath district received 33 mm and 25 mm rainfall, respectively, while Borsad taluka in Anand district got 29 mm rain. Some parts of Dahod, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Sabarkantha districts also received showers during this period. Ahmedabad is also expected to receive moderate to light rainfall till Thursday, the IMD said.

Incidentally, Vayu was earlier expected to make a landfall between Veraval and Mahuva on Saurashtra coast on June 13, but it veered from that predicted part and moved westward, skirting Saurashtra coast between Veraval and Okha.