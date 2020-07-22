Flooding in Bihar and Meghalaya, heavy rains to lash parts of North India

Flood-affected people in Assam’s Dhubri district. (PTI photo) Flood-affected people in Assam’s Dhubri district. (PTI photo)

Northeastern states will continue to experience heavy rainfall while parts of North India will experience heavy to moderate showers in isolated locations, Indian Meteorological Department said Wednesday.

During the next two hours, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain will occur in most parts of the national capital, Gurugram and some other districts of Haryana. Moderate to severe lightning is also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand Haryana, Chandigarh, Parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Meghalaya and Odisha in the next 12 hours.

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall activity over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 3 to 4 days.

On Tuesday, a fresh spell of rainfall in the national capital affected low-lying areas and traffic movement. At least 10 trees were uprooted due to rain and gusty winds. Major weather stations in Delhi, including Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, recorded around 20 mm rainfall.

Due to the flood situation arising from the ongoing monsoon season, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 122 teams in 20 states out of which 19 have been deployed in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, news agency PTI reported.

In Assam, the flood death toll jumped to 87 on Tuesday after 1 person died at Nagaon district and another at Morigaon town. At least 26 people have died due to landslides induced by floods and rain, daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Meghalaya floods in West Garo Hills district claimed 5 deaths and has affected 1.52 lakh people.

North Bihar witnessed flooding due to the heavy rainfall in catchment areas surrounding river Gandak in Nepal. The heavy rainfall caused discharge of excess water from the Valmikinagar barrage in West Champaran district resulting in the flooding.

Flood waters from overflowing rivers have affected nearly 4 lakh people in India’s 8 districts and several rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, a disaster management department bulletin said.

