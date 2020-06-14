Extremely heavy rainfall over coastal districts on Monday : IMD

The season, so far, has seen the monsoon making regular advancements all over the country, IMD officials said. (File) The season, so far, has seen the monsoon making regular advancements all over the country, IMD officials said. (File)

Three days since its arrival over southern Maharashtra, the Southwest monsoon has covered the entire State on Sunday.

As per the new monsoon onset dates classified by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal date for monsoon to cover the State is between June 10 – June 15.

The season, so far, has seen the monsoon making regular advancements all over the country, IMD officials said.

The Met office has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the west coast of Maharashtra and the southern states on Monday.

” There is a cyclonic circulation that lies over north Odhisha. In addition, there is north-south trough running between northwest Rajasthan and Odhisha. Besides, moisture brought-in from the Arabian Sea will together contribute towards heavy spells along the west coast and over Central India in the coming week,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Marathwada and south Konkan. The 24-hour rainfall recorded, till Sunday morning, in some of the cities were – Matheran – 81.4mm, Panji – 68mm, Nashik – 31mm, Ratnagiri – 41mm and Jalgaon – 82mm.

Since June, the State has recorded excess rainfall with all districts in the State receiving either normal or above normal rainfall. Till June 13, rainfall recorded over Maharashtra was 95.4mm.

