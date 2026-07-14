Delhi weather today: Clouds return, but heat is here to stay

rom Wednesday through Sunday, Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures largely remaining in the 37-39 degrees Celsius range and minimum temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. (file photo)

The Delhi is likely to see a cloudy Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has not issued any warning for the Capital for Tuesday and stated that a significant change in temperature over the next seven days is unlikely.

The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that daytime temperatures will continue to stay above the seasonal average despite the ongoing monsoon. From Wednesday through Sunday, Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures largely remaining in the 37-39 degrees Celsius range and minimum temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.