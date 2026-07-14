Delhi weather today: Clouds return, but heat is here to stay

rom Wednesday through Sunday, Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures largely remaining in the 37-39 degrees Celsius range and minimum temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. (file photo)
The Delhi is likely to see a cloudy Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has not issued any warning for the Capital for Tuesday and stated that a significant change in temperature over the next seven days is unlikely.
The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that daytime temperatures will continue to stay above the seasonal average despite the ongoing monsoon. From Wednesday through Sunday, Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures largely remaining in the 37-39 degrees Celsius range and minimum temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.
While Delhi received strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph on Monday evening, Tuesday morning remained cloudy and a few pockets in NCR received light rain.
On Monday, Delhi remained hot and humid. Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.
Across the city, maximum temperatures remained in the 37-39 degrees Celsius range during the past 24 hours. The IMD said temperatures were appreciably above normal at a few places and above normal over the remaining parts of Delhi. Southwesterly winds of 15-20 kmph prevailed over the city, with gusts reaching 33 kmph over Palam.
According to the IMD, no impact is expected on Tuesday, and no district-wise weather warning has been issued for Delhi.
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