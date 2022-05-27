Tsunami warning in Indian Ocean region after quake of 6.4 magnitude strikes East Timor coast

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 that “may be capable of generating a tsunami” struck off the East Timor coast on Friday. The tsunami could affect the Indian Ocean region, news agency AFP reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witness said the tremors were felt strongly. “It’s quite big,” Francez Suni, director of information of East Timor’s GMN TV told new agency Reuters. “Our staff ran out of the building because it was shaking,” he added.

While the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) issued the tsunami warning for the region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has ruled out the possibility of it.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10 km and struck about 29 km east-southeast of Lospalos. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake magnitude was 6.1 and 50 km deep.

#UPDATE A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck off the eastern tip of East Timor, the US Geological Survey says. A tsunami advisory group said the earthquake “may be capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region” pic.twitter.com/0DjaMtR0vr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 27, 2022

East Timor along with Indonesia sit on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” that brings an intense seismic activity usually stretching through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The earthquake has also been felt by residents in the Australian city of Darwin, more than 700 km away, according to Australian media reports and residents’ posts on social media.