Dust storm, light rains in Delhi-NCR; eight flights diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur

Commuters returning from work witnessed a sudden change of weather in the national capital Friday evening as dust storm reduced visibility and light rainfall was observed at isolated areas. The inclement weather conditions also resulted in the diversion of eight flights from Delhi to Lucknow and Jaipur.

The India Meteorological Department has already issued a weather forecast for a thunderstorm accompanied by rain in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

PTI reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Rewari due to bad weather. He was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally.

The weather website Skymet weather stated that Delhi-NCR is likely to witness few thundershowers today, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be in moderate to poor category.

For the coming five days, IMD also issued a forecast for thunderstorm accompanied by hail and lightning which is ‘very likely’ over Northern, Eastern and Southern parts of the country, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Northern parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and the entire Konkan coast.