Drastic temperature dip in Delhi

Delhi experienced a warm morning Thursday, with temperatures settling at 29 degrees Celsius, reported news agency PTI. The weather agency has predicted slightly cloudy skies during the day, and warned of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to hit 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertising

The slight dip in temperature comes a day after a dust storm swept across Delhi and adjoining areas. Due to the weather Wednesday, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Vayu was to make landfall in Gujarat Thursday but changed course overnight and has moved towards the sea. However, coastal regions of the state are witnessing its effects, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Schools and colleges will remain shut across 10 districts in Gujarat today. The Army, IAF and NDRF are on standby to overlook rescue and relief operations, if any.