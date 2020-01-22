Dense fog engulfs Delhi; temperatures likely to dip in next few days

Delhi was enveloped in a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday morning. (ANI) Delhi was enveloped in a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

Delhi was engulfed in a blanket of dense fog Wednesday morning. Twenty two trains were running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, the mercury in the capital increased due to a cloud cover, an official from the Met Department said. A minimum of 9.2 degrees Celcius was recorded in the city on Tuesday.

Weather experts said cold northwesterly winds will start blowing from Wednesday onwards, leading to a dip in temperatures. The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celcius in the next two to three days.

The weather department said a fresh disturbance from January 28 onwards is likely to trigger “fairly widespread” rainfall in the entire northwest and “good” snowfall in the hills.

Pollution levels increased due to calm winds and cloud cover, with the overall air quality at 364 at 4 pm, up from Monday’s 269.

