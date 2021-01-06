Hail storm, heavy rainfall hit parts of Delhi

Hail pounded parts of New Delhi on Wednesday as the city woke up to a gloomy morning. Several areas received heavy rains, accompanied with thunder and lightening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in isolated parts of the city. It said the minimum and maximum temperatures would be 13 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

#WATCH Parts of #Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm; visuals from south Delhi pic.twitter.com/MFdUjBXlOs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest, North, Central, New Delhi; Manesar, Gurugram, Kherkhoda, Sonipat, Gannaur, Bhiwadi in Haryana; Bagpat, Ghaziabad, Jattari, Bulandshahar, Jhangirabad, Sikandarabad, Gulothi, Siyana, Khurja of UP during next two hours.

“Hail precipitation would occur over and adjoining areas of Kherkhoda, Southwest, South, Lodhi Road Delhi during next one hour,” the IMD said in an advisory.

It has been raining in the national capital for four consecutive days now due to the influence of a strong Western Disturbance. Prior to that, around New Year, Delhi witnessed a ‘severe’ cold wave. Last Friday, the temperature dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years.