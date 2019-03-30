Delhi witnesses light showers, windy evening

The national capital witnessed light showers accompanied by strong winds and thunder on Saturday evening. The new weather conditions brought significant respite from the soaring temperatures that Delhi has experienced since the past week.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued forecasts for rains and gusty winds for Delhi on Saturday evening. “Partly cloudy skies, thunderstorm, and very light rain are forecast for the day, a MeT department official was quoted as saying.

Skymet Weather website also issued alerts that had forecast about short spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning with strong, gusty winds in areas like Faridabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat, New Delhi, Shahdara, South, South East, South West, West Delhi, Baghpat, Noida & Ghaziabad of Delhi and NCR during next two hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded as 39.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 22 degrees on Saturday.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded a notch above the season’s average at 18.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 36.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.