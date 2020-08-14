Delhi witnesses season’s heaviest spells; widespread rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan today

People walk through heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.(Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Northwest India is set to experience widespread rainfall covering Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 2 days, the Indian Meteorological Department said Friday. Most parts of the country are set to experience heavy showers this week.

Gujarat and Rajasthan will witness heavy rainfalls today. In the next 4 to 5 days, the weather department has predicted heavy showers over Goa, Gujarat, Konkan and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.

The national capital on Thursday experienced this season’s heaviest spell as rainfall inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city.

In Maharashtra, heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts since Wednesday. The weather office predicted more showers in the Konkan region and some areas in the central part of the state over the next one day.

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD in 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning, 15 more districts have been issued a yellow warning. Heavy rainfalls in isolated parts of the state are predicted for today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd