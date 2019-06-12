Delhi Weather Today: Gusty winds, thundershowers likely in Delhi today

Delhi may get some respite from the oppressive heat as gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely in the latter half of the day, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The announcement comes two days after Delhi witnessed its hottest day in 21 years at 48 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is 31 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded by the IMD was 47 per cent at 8.30 am.

Thunderstorms are predicted in the city because of an active disturbance over Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the further dip in temperature.

The temperature on Tuesday dipped to 45.4 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief as few parts of the city even saw light rains.

The intense heatwave, however, is likely to prevail across Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi, which usually sees 8.6 mm of rain in the first 10 days of June has hardly seen any rain this year. The highest temperature of the season is usually recorded in the last week of May, as June has more days with rains.

“In May this year, Delhi saw light rain almost every week and was affected more by Himalayan western disturbances, which is why temperatures didn’t climb. This year, dry and hot weather is being seen primarily in June. Monsoon was also delayed by a week,” the IMD official said.