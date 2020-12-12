Weather Update: Light rain to bring down temperature, improve air quality in Delhi-NCR today

Haryana and Punjab will also receive scattered showers. (File)

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast Today: Light rain occurred in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning. “Thunderstorm and light intensity rain” occurred over south, north, central, east, northeast, and southwest Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also said that parts of the national capital and adjoining areas are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two hours. These areas include South, East, North-East Delhi, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has also predicted widespread showers in high altitude northern parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Haryana and Punjab will also receive scattered showers.

Temperatures are likely to go down in the rest of northern areas due to a fresh Western Disturbance from the Himalayas. “After the Western Disturbance withdraws, icy cold northwesterly winds blowing from snow-laden Himalayas will bring temperatures down in the plains,” the IMD said.

Delhi’s minimum temperature (11.3 degrees yesterday) is likely to dip to 8 degrees Monday. Due to an increase in predicted wind speed and light rain over the next two days, the capital’s air quality is likely to improve significantly.

Dense fog will cast over parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand over the next two days.

The cold wave in Himachal Pradesh further intensified Friday with temperatures dipping down in the state. IMD has predicted rainfall in the plains and the low hills of the state, while snow is expected to fall on the middle and high hills.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Friday.

