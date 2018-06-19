Follow Us:
Delhi wakes up to humid morning, maximum temperature to reach 39 degrees Celsius

The MeT department has predicted Delhi will witness clear skies throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 12:20:38 pm
Delhi weather, Delhi temperature, Delhi heat, delhi summer temperature, delhi temperature today, delhi news Delhiites woke up to a humid morning today. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)
Delhiites woke up to a humid morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

Humidity was recorded at 67 per cent, said a meteorological (Met) department official. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

