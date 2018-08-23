Delhi Weather LIVE: Rains lash parts of the city and adjoining areas

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 11:46:04 am
Delhi-NCR residents witness dust storm, thunderstorm Delhi-NCR witnesses light showers in different parts of the city. (File)

New Delhi witnessed light showers in the city and some parts of the adjoining NCR area on Thursday morning. The rainfall brought a pleasant change in weather as the temperature went down and brought temporary relief from the heat in the capital.

NCR witnessed a cloudy and windy morning, and the downpour hit isolated parts. The MET department forecast a decline in maximum temperature in the next three days due to light showers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 34 and 27 degree Celsius respectively, on Thursday.

The MET department added that Delhi-NCR might also witness thunderstorms and rains during the day. “The rainfall activity will vary across Delhi and similar spells of intense rain will be witnessed. The total rainfall will vary from light to moderate in parts of the capital and this is expected to bring both maximum and minimum temperatures down by 2 to 3 degrees,” said a MeT official on Wednesday.

Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: The MET Department forecast warning thunderstorms and showers through the day in Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

11:46 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Light showers to continue until evening: MET

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy day with the possibility of light rains towards the evening. The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius,  the MET official added.

11:29 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Vice President of Skymet Weather department indicates monsoon moves northward
11:13 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Gazipur roads flooded from the heavy downpour early this morning
11:04 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Waterlogging affects traffic in Mayur Vihar Phase 2
10:48 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Railway underpass at Badarpur waterlogged due to showers in the city
10:47 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Light showers lash the city, humity rises to 90 per cent

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Thursday with some parts receiving light rains, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.  The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent.

10:34 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Traffic makes parts of city stagnant
10:28 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Delhi Traffic police issued a traffic alert enroute Dhaula Kuan
10:27 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
IMD issued heavy rain warning in different states
10:19 (IST) 23 Aug 2018

Welcome to the LIVE. Moderate rainfall hit the city early morning on Thursday thus dropping the temperature levels in the city and adjoining areas. 

Delhi Weather: NCR witnessed a cloudy and windy morning, and the downpour hit isolated parts. Delhi’s humidity continued to stay on the higher side hovering between 60-80%. It is expected to stay in a similar range, the official added on Wednesday.

