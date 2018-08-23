Delhi Weather LIVE: Rains lash parts of the city and adjoining areas

New Delhi witnessed light showers in the city and some parts of the adjoining NCR area on Thursday morning. The rainfall brought a pleasant change in weather as the temperature went down and brought temporary relief from the heat in the capital.
NCR witnessed a cloudy and windy morning, and the downpour hit isolated parts. The MET department forecast a decline in maximum temperature in the next three days due to light showers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 34 and 27 degree Celsius respectively, on Thursday.
The MET department added that Delhi-NCR might also witness thunderstorms and rains during the day. “The rainfall activity will vary across Delhi and similar spells of intense rain will be witnessed. The total rainfall will vary from light to moderate in parts of the capital and this is expected to bring both maximum and minimum temperatures down by 2 to 3 degrees,” said a MeT official on Wednesday.
The weatherman has predicted a cloudy day with the possibility of light rains towards the evening. The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the MET official added.
It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Thursday with some parts receiving light rains, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent.
