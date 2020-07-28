Delhi to witness heavy rains starting tomorrow; Bihar floodwaters enter new areas

The national capital will witness heavy rainfall on July 29 and 30, the IMD said, warning that the rains could cause water logging and disruption of municipal services such as water and electricity.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said, “At present, the monsoon trough is running close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It will start shifting southwards on Tuesday. It will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday,” PTI reported.

Today, heavy spells are likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya,HP, MP, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

During the next 12 hours, moderate to intense thunderstorms are likely over South Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab as monsoon has been subdued in the region since the past few days.

Meanwhile, floods in Bihar entered new areas of the affected districts deteriorating the situation further. According to the state government’s bulletin, floodwaters have spread to new areas in the 11 affected districts, hitting one million more population, even though no fresh death was reported.

In Assam, however, the flood situation has relatively improved even though the state reported one more fatality on Monday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the number of people affected by the floods has decreased by over 2.42 lakh since Sunday. Till now, 103 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

