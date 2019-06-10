Delhi sizzles at 48 degrees as temperature peaks to all-time high

Delhi witnessed a blistering afternoon Monday as the maximum temperature was recorded as 48 degrees Celsius. PTI reported that Monday’s heat was the national capital’s highest ever recorded temperature.

Advertising

“The Palam Observatory recorded an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius Monday. The factors that led to this are dry westerly winds, no effect of a western disturbance in the plains and intense heating in the month of June,” India Meteorological Department regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastava was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Southwesterly winds on Tuesday may cause the temperature to drop by one or two notches. However, the heat wave will persist,” he added.

Strokes of hot and dry winds -commonly called loo – swept the city, worsening the woes of people who had to venture out of their homes.

Advertising

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In smaller geographical areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, it said.