Delhi receives light rains in evening, thunderstorm expected on Tuesday

Delhi received light showers on Monday evening. (Express/File) Delhi received light showers on Monday evening. (Express/File)

Delhi received light rains Monday evening after a warm day and more showers are expected on the coming two days, IMD said.

According to the IMD bulletin, Delhi will receive thunderstorm with hail on Tuesday and Wednesday as the temperature is expected to further fall down. On Monday, the minimum and maximum temperatures of the city ranged between 9.4°C and 20.2°C as cloudy skies obscured the light.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

By the weekend, the minimum temperature may fall to 5 or 6 degrees Celsius in the city with predictions of dense fog and thunderstorms.

In Kashmir, Srinagar and other places received first snowfall of 2020 on Monday as the night temperature across the valley improved due to the fresh downpour.

“Light to moderate snowfall occurred across Kashmir, including Srinagar city, since early morning,” PTI quoted an official of the MeT department said.

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd