Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Air quality in Delhi turns ‘very unhealthy’
The air quality in the national capital remained poor on Thursday morning as it fluctuated between “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy”, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Many areas had recorded air quality as”very poor” category on Wednesday morning, with particulate matter less than 10 micrometers in diameter being the primary pollutant.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the sudden spike in pollution is a result of smoke released from crop stubble burning, which is underway in parts of north west India, mainly Punjab and Haryana. “No additional population has suddenly settled in Delhi, no sudden inflow of vehicles has taken place and no new dust sources have come up in the last seven days. How could local sources have contributed to the sudden spike in pollution?”
Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has imposed hefty fines against a number of officials of various departments and civic bodies for failing to check air pollution in the national capital.
In its battle against bad air quality in the country, the government has launched a national knowledge network comprising of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other institutes to support the national clean air programme (NCAP) aimed at reducing air pollution by 20-30 per cent in the next five years.
The institutions which have been made a part of the National Knowledge Network (NKN) are IITs of Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Bombay, Roorkee, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Tirupati. Apart from IITs, institutes including PGI Chandigarh and Bose Institute Kolkata are also a part of the NKN which will act as a knowledge partner to the NCAP.
