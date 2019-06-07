Delhi: No respite from heat wave till next week

Temperatures soared in Delhi again on Thursday, as the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the mercury is set to soar in the coming days, with some respite expected Tuesday in the form of thundershowers.

In some parts of the city, temperatures touched 45 degrees Celsius. Palam was the hottest at 45.3 degrees Celsius, followed by the Ridge area at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

A dust storm in the evening, however, brought down temperatures a little, with isolated cases of light rain being recorded in the city.

IMD officials said the coming four days will see high temperatures, with the mercury expected to remain at 45 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi reeled under a heat wave in the last week of May, which has traditionally seen the highest temperatures of the season.

IMD officials have also forecast that monsoon, which usually hits Delhi on June 29, will be delayed by a couple of days. The onset of monsoon, which happens in Kerala, is expected on June 1 each year but has been delayed by a week this time.

On Friday, in Delhi, the temperature is expected to swing between 44 and 28 degrees Celsius.