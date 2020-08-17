Delhi-NCR receive heavy rains; thundershowers in parts of UP

The weatherman had forecast light, isolated rains for Monday and Tuesday. (File photo)

A fresh spell of heavy showers on Monday brought some relief to people living in Delhi from the sultry weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted today that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over South-Delhi, Dadri and nearby places of IGI Airport during the next two hours.

“A patch is passing through Delhi and thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to continue at isolated places of Delhi mainly over North-East, East, South-East, South and central and New Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida Ghaziabad and neighbourhood places of NCR region for next two hours,” the IMD said.

Many parts of #Delhi receive rainfall; visuals from Delhi High Court and Raisina road pic.twitter.com/yNzlUfkygY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, Hissar, Karnal, Rohtak, Baraut, Khatauli, Aurangabad, Sahaswan and Isolated places of North (Bawana, Alipur, Narela), the weather agency added.

On Sunday, Delhiites witnessed sultry weather as humidity levels shot up to 91 per cent and the maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The weatherman had forecast light, isolated rains for Monday and Tuesday.

Along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana also received moderate rains and thundershowers Monday. The meteorological department has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning to occur at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Rain and thundershower is very likely at many places on August 19.

Meanwhile, several rivulets and other water bodies at different places in Telangana were overflowing due to the incessant rains, leading to inundation of low-lying areas and affecting transport links.

Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall over the ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts for Monday. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city limits will continue to receive moderate showers, the IMD said. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over these districts till August 20. So far, Pune district has recorded 33 per cent surplus rain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd