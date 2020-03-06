Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, flights likely to be affected

Delhi’s Saket gets heavy downpour. (ANI photo) Delhi’s Saket gets heavy downpour. (ANI photo)

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds hit the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, affecting traffic movement and bringing the mercury down.

Due to downpour, Air India said flight departures and arrivals are likely to be affected. “There is also traffic jam enroute to Airport. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to reach Airport,” the national carrier said.

Over the last few days, Delhi has received rainfall, recording a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

